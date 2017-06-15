Litchfield lands at Latham Park as Newtown bolster defence

NEWTOWN have completed their second signing of the summer.

Defender Sam Litchfield arrives at Latham Park from Huws Gray Alliance side Guilsfield.



The 24-year-old has been backed to make the step up by manager Chris Hughes after two impressive seasons with the Guils.

Litchfield represented West Midlands League minnows St Martins having begun his career with spells with Weston Rhyn and Morda United



Hughes said: "Sam is a player we've been watching for a while, we saw him a couple of times last season and liked what we saw.



"He's strong, got pace, and is someone who can fit in well for us here.



"He wanted to play at he highest level and were delighted to be able to give him a chance at this level.



"He also adds competition for places at the the back, and helps further bolster the squad ahead of pre-season."



Litchfield relished the opportunity to play in the Welsh top flight.



Litchfield said: "I'm very happy with the move and excited with the challenge, I just wanted to get started now.



"Chris contacted me and informed me he'd been to watch me a few times.



"He said wanted to sign me and it's pleasing to be able to now play in the Welsh Premier League.



"It's a big step but I'm confident I can make the step, and hopefully cement a first team place and help the side progress."