Nicoll and Swanson claim Welsh titles

TWO of the region’s leading athletes marked the 100th Welsh Championships with medals last weekend.

Welshpool’s Adele Nicoll was crowned the national women’s shot put champion while Dolfor’s Sian Swanson leapt her way to becoming Welsh triple jump champion while claiming silver in the long jump.

Swanson took triple jump gold with an effort of 12.08m representing a new personal best for the former Newtown High School student and star member of Maldwyn Harriers Athletics Club.

Swanson, a member of Swansea Harriers AC, said: “I am really happy with my performance as well as the result.

“I've been working on a lot of technical improvements and it was nice to put them all together to jump 12.08m as 12m was my aim.“

A jump of 5.58m also represented a new PB in the long jump and a silver medal for Swanson.

“Next for me is preparing myself to hopefully be selected to represent Wales again in the Manchester International in August,” said Swanson.

Meanwhile Nicoll hoped the title would provide a springboard for further success.

With her studies out of the way for the summer, Welshpool’s Queen of Throws hopes to maintain her progress following her Welsh crown.

“It's always an amazing feeling receiving a gold medal and standing on the top spot of the podium at any competition, but when it's a national championships it's a bit more special.

“I'm not sure exactly what number Welsh title this is but either way I'm very happy to be able to retain it.

“Next for me is the under 23 British Championships this weekend in Bedford, so I'll be aiming for the gold there too.

“It's so easy in this sport, and I assume any other sport, to let everything get on top of you and let the pressure build up. If that happens then you're at risk of breaking down so at the moment I'm just taking it day by day and setting myself small challenges which will hopefully lead me to where I eventually want to be.”