Davies to soar the heights in GB vest

HEIDI Davies will once again head for the hills as part of the British squad for next month’s European Uphill Mountain Running Championships in Slovenia.

The Llandrindod Wells teenager helps form a 16 strong squad with Davies lining up in the junior women’s team which takes on the mountains of Kamnik on July 8.

Davies is one of Wales’ leading long distance running talents and booked her place on the plane to Slovenia by ending second in the British Athletics Mountain Running Championships inn Keswick earlier this month.

Davies has already earned experience against the world's top mountain runners.

Last year Davies ended third in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy and British and Irish Junior Mountain Running Championships.

Davies ended 2016 with a top 20 finish in the World Mountain Running Championships in Bulgaria.

Despite her youthful years, Davies has been competing at the top level of her field since 2014 and has continued to make great strides each season.

Davies said: “I'm thrilled and excited to pull on my GB vest once again next month at the European Mountain running championships in Slovenia.

“This is my last year as a junior and so I will look to use my experience over the past three years to my advantage and I'm relishing the challenge.

“I feel proud to once again by a part of such a strong British team at these championships and I look forward to seeing what our country can produce up against Europe's finest mountain runners.

“I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who's supported me along this journey including Inov-8, Red White & Green Mobile, SportsAid, Welsh Athletics and all local businesses tied in with my llandrindodlife initiative.”

Davies has been backed to shine in Slovenia by Sarah Rowell, Mountain Running lead at British Athletics.

Rowell said: “I am delighted that we are sending four strong teams to represent the country at the European Mountain Running championships. We have experienced internationals ibut we are also welcoming new faces to the fold which is highly encouraging for mountain running in the UK.

“We have teams capable of winning medals in Slovenia so I look forward to seeing the competition against Europe’s best mountain runners.”