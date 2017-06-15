Llandrindod stars bid for international bowls glory

LLANDRINDOD Wells will host two back to back major bowls championships starting today (Friday).

The British Isles Women’s Bowls Championships start at 9.30am today (Friday) with national winners from Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales and Jersey representing their country over two days.

Welsh fours winners Betty Morgan, Wendy Price, Kayleigh Morris and Jess Sims will be hoping for local support with the Llandrindod quartet taking on either England or Scotland on Saturday morning.

The winners of the game will proceed to the fours final in the penultimate game of the championship on Saturday afternoon.

The British Isles Women’s Bowls Championship will be followed the annual senior international series which begins on Sunday ay 9.15am when Wales take on Scotland.

Wales will also take on old rivals England on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Wales meet Channel Islanders, Jersey on Monday afternoon, starting at 2.30pm before ending their championship against the Irish on Tuesday morning, starting at 9.30am.

A host of Mid Wales players will be in action for Wales, including Llandrindod Wells bowlers and local favourites Wendy Price and Jess Sims while Berriew is also well represented with Kathy Pearce, Emma Gittins, Isabel Jones and Caroline Taylor being joined by international debutant Bryony Wilson.