Davies targets podium

CHAZ Davies bids to get his World Superbike Championship (WSBK) bid back on track at Misano this weekend.

The Presteigne ace endured a disappointing previous round at Donington as WSBK championship leader, Jon Rea extended his lead at the the top of the standings.

However the Aruba Ducati rider hopes for better fortune in Italy this weekend with a partisan crowd’s support.

Davies completed a two day test on the track earlier this month and goes into this weekend full of confidence.

“It was a pretty good test,” said Davies. “We got through a detailed program of lists to try. Even without major upgrades, we had some small but important things to try.

“We focused on chassis balance, riding many laps. Our consistency and overall pace on race tyres was good, I slipped off on the qualifying tyre in the last corner but everything is OK.

“The weather conditions were really hot, with about 50 degrees on the tarmac, and it was important to lay down a good base since the weather should be similar during the race weekend.

“We just need to put a few things together from the data collected in the last couple of tests. I’m looking forward to race in front the Italian fans again.”