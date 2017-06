RHAYADER Town recognised stars of their Spar Mid Wales League One title winning season at their annual meeting this week.

The top scorer award was shared by Richie Powell and Tom Bethell.

The management team of Jason Samuel and Gareth Hughes have begun their preparations for life in the Huws Gray Alliance with several of last season’s squad committing.

Meanwhile the Weirglodd playing surface has also been revitalised by Brecon-based Rees Agri Equipment ahead of the Red Kites’ pre-season.