Robins rebuild underway with winger Murphy first new face

NEWTOWN have begun their rebuild for next season with the capture of James Murphy.

The 20 year old winger arrives at Latham Park from relegated Airbus UK Broughton where he earned the league young player of the season award in 2016.

Manager Chris Hughes backed Murphy to be a hit with Robins supporters and would herald the first of several new faces expected to join in the summer.

Newtown have been rocked by the departures key players with captain Shane Sutton and top scorer Jason Oswell joined by young player of the year Alex Fletcher in seeking pastures new along with fringe players Steff Edwards and Ross Stephens.

Hughes insisted the remainder of last season’s squad had committed to next season and would be joined by several new signings upon the start of pre-season.

Hughes said: “James is an exciting signing, he's a good young player who is our type of player and fits the mould for us.

“He was named young player of the year the season before last and we want him to get to that type of form again with us. He's exciting and he's direct and will take people on.

“It's an area we targeted, we lost Craig Williams very early on last season and we wanted to bring someone in of that ilk, a player who will get crosses in the box.

“James is different to what we have already and will offer us a different dimension."

Hughes remained confident the departures would be the last this summer and looked forward to rebuilding.”