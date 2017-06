MACHYNLLETH Football Club have stepped up their search to install a new manager.

Sion Jones stepped down at the end of last season with the club now seeking a replacement.

The Spar Mid Wales League One club will have a young side of locally based players next season with the ideal candidate either manager or a player-manager.

Applicants are asked to contact Machynlleth Football Club, 5 Maesgwyn Street, Machynlleth, SY20 8AA or 01654 702106