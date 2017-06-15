Robins honoured by Jones’ medals

ONE of Newtown Football Club’s post war greats has been remembered this week.

Harry Jones led a long and illustrious career in Mid Wales football, attracting interest from English League giants in the years following the end of the Second World War.

This week Jones’ son, Edward, presented his late father’s trophy haul to Newtown Football Club where he began his career in 1945.

Jones was part of the Newtown team which played its first game at Latham Park in 1951 before a successful two years at local rivals Caersws when he was part of the Bluebirds’ Welsh Amateur Cup final team.

Jones would soon return to Latham Park and was in goal for the Robins famous Welsh Cup clash against Swansea Town in 1956 and later in the same year he represented the club in the Isle of Man Tournament.

During this time Jones would play against Manchester United legends Duncan Edwards and Tommy Taylor.

Jones had already been known to professional English clubs but heartbreakingly his father would never tell his son about a contract offer from Bolton Wanderers in 1946

Jones would only discover what might of been much later in life having hung up his boots in 1961 following a glittering amateur career with his medal collection now on display at Latham Park.