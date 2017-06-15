Bluebirds boost title bid with Seasiders star

CAERSWS have laid down a marker of intent for next season with the signing of Luke Sherbon.

The 30-year-old midfielder joins the Bluebirds from Welsh Premier side Aberystwyth Town having been a mainstay at Park Avenue since his return to his hometown club in 2014.

Previously Sherbon was part of the Rhyl side which won the Welsh Premier in 2009 while also turning out for Barry Town before a spell playing in Australia.

Sherbon has previous Huws Gray Alliance experience with Penrhyncoch and arrives at Caersws as a keystone signing.

Manager Graham Evans said: “Sherbs is a fantastic player and has consistently been one of the best players in the Welsh Premier for a number of years.

“We're delighted he has decided to join us having had her majority of the league after him. It was important to build on last year and the signing of Sherbs signals our intent for the forthcoming season. His desire, work rate and experience added to his known talent will be invaluable to us.

“The majority of last seasons squad have committed once again and we'll be looking to add a few more over the coming weeks to ensure we mount a serious challenge for honours.”