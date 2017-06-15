Applicants bid to boost league

THE Spar Mid Wales League annual meeting will take place at Llanidloes Golf Club on Monday, June 19, starting at 7.30pm.

Among the key items on the agenda will be promotion and relegation issues with four applications received from feeder league clubs.

Brecon Northcote and Newcastle Emlyn are expected to be accepted as runners-up of the Watson Associates Mid Wales League (South) and South Cardiganshire League.

Meanwhile the applications of Talgarth Town, who ended third in the Watson Associates Mid Wales League (South) and Trewern United, runners-up in Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League, will depend on vacancies.

The Spar Mid Wales League operated four clubs below quota last season with league officials hopeful next season will see the first and second division run with 16 clubs.

Spar Mid Wales League secretary Phil Woosnam said: “The setting up of division two has been a great success story but is still one that needs stimulus which we will hopefully get with new entrants this year.

“Players at that level are now facing competitive fixtures on a weekly basis which they did not have previously.

“Unfortunately, the travel distances that are faced in this area compared with others in Wales are extreme but it appears that whereas successful clubs have little problems in travel, others less so do face commitment problems from players which have been difficult to overcome.”

The annual meeting will also raise the ongoing and worsening referee shortage in Central Wales which have continued to decline over many years.