TAMIR Law claimed the players’ player award at Llanfyllin Town Football Club’s end of season awards.

Meanwhile Gus Harris was the supporters’ player of the season while Bobbie Phillips was the manager’s player of the campaign.

Liam Jones claimed the young player of the year prize with Richard Davies the most improved and Khyam Wyton the top scorer accolade.

Dave France was the under 19s side player of the season with Rhys Francis the clubman of the season.