AARON Edwards has departed Guilsfield for Huws Gray Alliance rivals Gresford Athetic.

The 26 year old striker joined Guilsfield from Penycae in 2015 having previously represented Flint Town United, Cefn Druids, Lex X1 and Rhos Aelwyd.

Edwards missed much of last season through injury though his departure leaves new manager Nathan Leonard in need of new attacking options with veteran Danny Barton also expected to be unavailable for much of next season.