Panthers will roar once more

NEWTOWN Rovers will return next season.

The Pink Panthers enjoyed much success in their debut season in 2016, winning promotion from the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi League and winning the Tanners Town Cup.

However the club folded early last season, citing ground groblems.

Manager Jamie Davies has now confirmed the club will be back next season with Montgomeryshire League secretary Bernie Jones backing the club to be ready for August.

It is understood the club will play their home games at Maldwyn Leisure Centre's pitches on Plantation Lane.

However the club hopes to re-locate to a pitch of their own, the Vaynor pitch as it known locally, when the land is finally transferred to the town council following two years of protracted talks with Powys County Council.

Newtown mayor Richard Edwards hopes Rovers will help form a sports consortium with the aim of maintaining and improving the sports facilities in the town.

Rovers manager Jamie Davies said: "We are looking forward to returning.

"I have spoken with the league secretary who has been very supportive and Maldwyn Leisure Centre with the aim of playing our home games from there until we can move in at Vaynor," said Davies.

"The club enjoyed a lot of success in a short space of time and while it was disappointing to fold last season it was always the intention to reform as soon as possible.

"This is the biggest town in Powys and we want to provide opportunities for lads from the town to play football for their local club.

"We enjoyed friendly rivalries with Newtown Wanderers and Maesyrhandir a few years ago and we are looking forward to renewing that while confident there are more than enough lads in the town to sustain a third club.

"Hopefully we can provide an asset to the town and develop Vaynor as our home pitch."