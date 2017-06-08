Llanfyllin to form colts side

LLANFYLLIN Town have confirmed plans to form a colts side.

The Magpies have enjoyed a successful season in J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One while also fielding an under 19s side in the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League.

It is hoped the newly formed colts side will bridge a gap between under 19s and senior level.

Magpies manager Russell Jones said: "The aim of running the team is to give young local players and opportunity of playing senior football.

"Any players interested please contact any club offical."