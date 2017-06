LLANIDLOES Town have welcomed the return of Richie Evans.

The well travelled 28 year old attacking midfielder returns to Victoria Avenue after a season with Spar Mid Wales League One rivals Carno.

Evans has also represented hometown club Machynlleth along with Penrhyncoch and Bow Street.

Evans has also represented Caersws and had a short spell at Newtown having emerged through Aberystwyth Town's junior set-up.