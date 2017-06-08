Cockerel's snap up quartet

FORDEN United have continued to build a squad for next season's J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Cockerel's manager Jonny Roberts has raided his former club to snap up a quartet of players.

Ex-Welshpool and Montgomery Town player Ross Harris signs for his home village club while Chris Price, captain of ther Rhiewsiders reserves last term has also made the switch.

Also joining is ex-Bettws defender Carl Phillips who was named players' player of the season for Berriew Reserves last season.

Roberts is also re-united with Brad Carr who served as player coach at Berriew Reserves last term

The quartet will be reaquanited with Steve Rowlands, Charlie Edwards and Jamie Loxam who signed for the School Lane club earlier this week