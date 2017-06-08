Powell targeting World Judo Championship podium

NATALIE Powell has targeted World Judo Championship success following her silver medal in Russia last month.

The 26 year old from Beulah near Builth Wells returned from the Ekateringberg Grand Slam in Russia with an under 78kg category silver medal.

Powell became one of Great Britain’s most well known judoka in the Olympic Games in Rio last year, just missing out on a medal.

Powell said the pressures of qualification had dominated her career prior to Rio but with the Commonwealth Games in Australia not recognising judo she had taken the time to work on her techniques while targeting success in the 2017 World Judo Championships in Hungary.

Having won a bronze in the European Championships two months ago, Powell remained confident 2017 could be a seminal year in her judo career.

“I'm just looking at increasing the amount of options that I've got against players and developing my judo a bit more,” said the Cardiff based judoka.

“Obviously in the last two years it's been a pressurised situation leading up to the Olympic Games and chasing points all the time.

“I'm kind of going back to the drawing board and starting at the ground.

“There's so much to do and I'm sure if I can work on those for the next Olympic Games I'll be in a far better position than I was before.”

Powell lost to Japan's Mama Umeki having reached the final in the -78kg category at the Ekaterinberg Grand Slam and will no aim to go one better in the next Slam in Mexico on June 16.

However Powell’s main focus is September's World Championships in Hungary.

“I've not got a World Championship medal before so that's my aim, to get on that podium," said Powell.

Powell won gold at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games but will not be defending her title at the Gold Coast in Australia next year as judo has not been included.

“It's disappointing because it's always nice to fight for Wales because you don't get many opportunities,” said Powell. "It just means I get to keep my title for a little bit longer.

“However I think this will be the last Commonwealth Games that judo will be excluded.”