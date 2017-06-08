Injury ends Atherton’s two year 100 per cent record

RACHEL Atherton’s two year UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup winning run came to an end in Scotland last weekend.

The 29 year old Machynlleth-based world champion headed to Fort William aiming to claim a 15th consecutive World Cup win in a run which stretched back to 2015.

However Atherton suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash during a practise run, leaving Australia’s Tracey Hannah to capitalise by winning the race.

Atherton, a major star in the world of downhill racing, promised she would return soon.

“It was not how I imagined spending the Fort William World Cup,” said Atherton.

“I was absolutely devastated to dislocate my left shoulder in practice, off the ridiculously slow muddy sticky drop in the woods.

“With the help of a guy on the side of the track we relocated it and X rays show nothing broken but I had to sit out the race.

“It was so emotional watching the women racing.

“They all did so good in the horrible conditions in the woods.

“Respect to all the girls racing, but thanks to the crowd and fans for making me feel like I still belong even though I didn't race. I'll be back.”

Atherton is expected to also miss the next round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leogang, Austria this weekend.