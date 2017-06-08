Purples plan fundraiser

MAESYRHANDIR Football Club is planning a fundraising day on July 2.

The Newtown club will play 12 one hour five-a-side matches against 12 teams on the same day in a bid to help raise £400 to boost club coffers.

The Montgomeryshire League club is a tenant of Newtown Football Club and hopes the event will help cover ground rental costs next season.

The club held its end of season awards which saw Rob Harvey win the players’ player award while Jordan Dean scooped the manager’s player of the season accolade.

Hayden Pritchard was named most improved player with Jack Carroll claiming the golden boot.