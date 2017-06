DAVID Thomas completed an end of season double for Builth Wells Football Club.

As well as landing the top scorer award, Thomas was also recognised as the club’s players’ player of the season with Josh Price picking up the supporters’ accolade.

Manager Shane Claridge presented Will Cleaton with his player of the season award.

Goalkeeper Darren Powell scooped the reserve team supporters' player of the season and manager’s player of the season with Ryan Powell named the players’ player.