BRENDAN Hackett and Matt Croose shared the end of season plaudits at Hay St Marys Football Club.

Top scorer Hackett and defender Croose were named joint players’ player of the season with Jordan Baker the manager's player of the campaign.

Rob McNamara top scored for the reserves with James Eckley the reserve team players’ player and Jamie Howard the manager’s pick.

Meanwhile Richard Meredith was named clubman of the year..