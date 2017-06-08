Tigers plan Scots tour

TREWERN Football Club brought the curtain down on their first season since re-forming with an end of season awards night at Welshpool’s Royal Oak.

Ryan Evans starred with the players’ player and manager’s player accolades while brothers Scott and Joe Beddoes shared the supporters’ player award.

The Vic Pugh award for most man of the matches was presented to Damian Mann. .

The club will include a tour of Scotland ahead of next season with a friendly against Edinburgh based Dunedin Athletic confirmed on Saturday, July 1.