Davies delight as Llanfair win the cup

M P Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup final

Llanfair United 3

Llanrhaeadr 1

JAMES Davies scored twice as Llanfair United celebrated a third successive county cup success on Wednesday, overcoming Llanrhaeadr at Llanfyllin Town's Cae Llwyn.

A tight first-half ended goalless but the deadlock was broken shortly after the break with Davies pouncing after Llanrhaeadr goalkeeper Harri Matthews spilled Dan Jones' shot.

Llanrhaeadr were back on terms with 15 minutes remaining with Glenn Evans heading home.

Llanfair sealed glory with two goals in as many minutes late on.

Captain Paul Griffiths released Andrew Hughes to restore their lead on 83 minutes and with Llanrhaeadr still reeling Hughes turned provider by crossing for Davies to complete his brace.



Llanfair comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest to maintain their love affair with the county cup.