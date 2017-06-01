Montgomeryshire League hopeful of new membership

MONTGOMERYSHIRE League secretary Bernie Jones is hopeful new clubs will boost the league next season.

With a reformed Forden United already confirmed to be returning next season, Jones hopes existing members will all renew their membership at the annual meeting.

“It’s an exciting time of year,” said Jones. “Forden coming back has given the league a boost as the village has always had a club in the local league.

“Hopefully one or two more will be joining to boost our current membership.”

Newtown Rovers, who folded early last season due to a lack of affordable facilities, look set to return as Jamie Davies strives to establish a club for the Vaynor area of the town.

Meanwhile Bettws, who also folded last summer, have kept their equipment while their old ground at Tregynon Road is being kept maintained by Berriew Football Club’s junior section.

Jones remained confident the upheaval of the past few years would not be repeated next season with the Montgomeryshire League back to a healthy number.

“The league plays a vital role in developing players and clubs,” said Jones. “When the Montgomeryshire League is strong it is good for all of Mid Wales football.”

Meanwhile Jones called for pyramid reforms, citing the excessive travel in Spar Mid Wales League Two, as a deterrent to clubs.

“The second division of the Mid Wales League covers four times the distance the Wrexham League covers despite being at the same level in the pyramid,” said Jones. “This anomaly is a growing problem.”