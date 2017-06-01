Donington slip up hits Davies hopes

CHAZ Davies endured a frustrating weekend in Donington in the latest round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK).

The Presteigne star endured a nightmare opening race, crawling over the line in eighth spot following a crash on the seventh lap with Kawasaki’s Tom Skyes glory ahead of team-mate and championship leader Jonathan Rea.

Davies needed a podium finish in race two to keep alive his title bid and achieved his target with a third place finish.

However Rea won race two with Sykes runner-up as Davies slipped to third in championship rankings.

Davies said: “I’m disappointed for the crash, because we had a really good pace at the start of the race.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the last corner, which is quite bumpy. I let go the front brake a little too quickly and the front unloaded too fast. It’s always a fine line between winning and losing. Looking at the bright side, we got back on the bike and salvaged some valuable points for the championship.

“It would have been nice to get away with the Kawasaki pair, but third place is all we could ask for in race two.

“We had a terrible start, which made it for a very difficult race. We had to get through a lot of traffic, I was trying to avoid riders crashing in front of me, and it felt like playing a game of Mario Kart.

“To be on the podium, in front of the home fans, was the most important thing.

“Towards the end I didn’t have great grip because I had to stress the rear a lot to come back through the field. I just dug in, trying not to make mistakes and figure out where to pass really quickly. It was close racing. Anyway I’m confident for the rest of the season because this track has always been difficult for us and we can take a lot of positives going into Misano.”

Aruba Ducati team principal Stefano Cecconi could not wait for the next round in Italy following a disappointing weekend.

“This round’s results do not mirror our potential. Chaz rode a great race and managed to finish on the podium despite some unlucky episodes that temporarily pushed him back. We leave Donington with a bitter taste in our mouths, and we want to wash it away in Misano in front of our home fans.”