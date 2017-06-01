Evans is top Spaman

GERAINT Evans went home with the top award at Llandrindod Wells Rugby Club’s end of season dinner.

The guest speaker was former Welsh international and current Wales Women’s coach Rowland Phillips.

No8 Evans was recognised as the players’ player of the year with front row ace Sam Davies picking up the player of the year accolade.

Dave Smith was clubman of the year while brothers Josh and Ashley Hammond both picked up gongs in the most improved and best newcomer awards.

Will Powell was named best supporting player while club captain Richard Watkins presented Ashley Hammond snr with the Captain’s Cup for his committment during the season.