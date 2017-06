TWO of the region’s top athletes will be in action in the Welsh Championships in Cardiff this weekend.

The 100th annual championships have attracted a top quality field from across the United Kingdom.

Among the is Welshpool’s Adele Nicoll and Newtown’s Sian Swanson who now live in Cardiff and Swansea and member of South Wales athletics clubs.

Nicoll will be competing in both the shot and discus while Swanson will be in action in the triple and long jump.