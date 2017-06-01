Edwards departs Robins

NEWTOWN have parted company with defender Steff Edwards as manager Chris Hughes continues his rebuild for next season.

The Dafabet Welsh Premier club bid farewell to long serving captain Shane Sutton last week with the 29 year old defender making the switch to National League North side AFC Telford.

This week Edwards was joined by midfielder Ross Stephens in departing Latham Park.

Edwards has been snapped up by Huws Gray Alliance side Airbus UK Broughton as the Wingmakers bid to make an immediate return to the top flight following relegation.

Meanwhile Newtown have finalised their pre-season programme which begins on Tuesday, July 4 at home to Berriew

Full schedule: July 7, Guilsfield (A); July 15, Shrewsbury Town (H); July 22, Market Drayton Town (H); July 25, Haughmond (A); Kuly 29, Rushall Olympic (H); August 5, Newcastle Town, (H).