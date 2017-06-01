Revolution ahead for Welsh coaches

JUNIOR football coaches across Wales have been encouraged to look to the national association’s newly launched syllabus.

The syllabus was officially launched by Welsh national team manager Chris Coleman and assistant Osian Roberts at the Welsh National Coaching Conference in Newport last week.

The ‘Welsh Way’ was first devised by the late Gary Speed before his tragic passing with the legacy honoured and developed by Coleman following last year’s European Championship success in France.

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry was joined by Newtown academy coach Gareth Watkins and Berriew Junior Football Club's Paul Inns in attending the seminar.

The syllabus aims to provide a framework of how the 'Welsh Way' of playing can be implemented by coaches from grassroots to elite in order to raise the standards at all levels of the game.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) hope to create a cohesive approach to how the game is taught and played to help the national team to compete at the highest level.

Roberts said: “In 2011 Gary Speed introduced a 'Welsh Way' of playing, providing a philosophy, identity and framework for our national coaches to work within and enable young players to move seamlessly through our age groups and squads.

“The national syllabus document brings the Welsh Way of playing and coaching to life.”

The principal challenge and the gauge of its success will be the transition of youth players to the national team.

From grassroots coaches helping players fall in love with the game and teaching them life skills that to maximising their development and chances of progressing to the highest level.

It is hoped the implementation of the syllabus will create generations of intelligent, athletic and flexible footballers who can interchange positions.

The document explains how coaches can adapt sessions and small-sided games to cover all the above aspects before describing how Wales plans consolidate its position as a world class coaching nation.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Henry said: “The way the FAW see the game is how I see the game. The way they do things in Wales, the philosophy, it’s a perfect match.”

The innovative document also looks in detail at the structure and methodology of FAW coaching and describes how the talent identification system works.

Neil Ward of the FAW Trust said: “The size of our country is a weakness but also our strength. You can develop at club ethos which players like. What has been achieved so far is by design and not default and the future looks healthy.”