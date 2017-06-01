Bebb calls upon girls to join game

ANNA Bebb has been held up as an example to follow as Welsh football looks to inspire the next generation of young female players.

The 13 year old from Telford qualifies for Wales through her family which hails from Welshpool.

Bebb joined Llanfair Caereinion’s Carrie Jones in the Welsh girls under 15s squad which made history by winning the Bob Docherty Cup in Dublin earlier this year.

The West Bromwich Albion player hopes her generation will be emulated by the next.

Bebb began playing as an eight year old at Wrekin Juniors before developing her game at school, county and club level before making the step up to Wales.

Bebb now has ambitions to make it into the Welsh women’s national team and a scholarship in America as she looks to put back into the game she loves.

“I’ve always been quite shy around new people but playing has made me more confident,” said Bebb. “You have to get to know all these new people to become part of the team. I never used to speak up, but now I will speak to my teachers and coaches more.

“My attitude has also improved. If you have a bad attitude, you won’t get on the pitch. You have to conduct yourself in the right way.

“I’d urge girls to try the game for themselves. It really can be life changing, and is a great way to meet new people, make new friends and experience different things.”

The numbers of girls in Wales pulling on their football boots is increasing with the numbers of clubs across the nation on the rise.

Powys women’s football has declined in recent years, leading to the North Powys League entering hiatus last season with just three clubs left competing.

However hopes are high the work done in developing the girls game at school level can provide a new generation of senior players.

Neil Ward of the Welsh Football Association Trust (FAWT) said: “It’s fantastic to see our promising players encouraging younger girls onto the pitch.

“While we are very proud of the work we are doing to increase the number of women and girls playing, we always want to try new approaches.

“We’ve got to try new things if we want to see an improvement in our participation numbers.”