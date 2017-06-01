Valley are league saints

RADNOR Valley topped the Spar Mid Wales League One fair play table.

Valley ended the season with 88 disciplinary points and one of only two clubs in the league not to receive a red card.

Hay St Marys ended second with 96 points.

Meanwhile Montgomery Town ended the campaign as the first division bad boys, compiling seven red cards and 57 cautions during the season.

Newbridge ended the season as the second division fair play winners with no sendings off and 13 cautions this season.

Llansantffraid Village ended the campaign with the worst disciplinary record with four red cards and 29 cautions.