TNS could face a return to San Marino in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Among the Dafabet Welsh Premier champion’s potential opponents is Sanmiranese champions La Floriata while the Oswestry club could also face a trip to Gibraltese champions, Europa.

Estonian champions Infonet Tallinn and Armenian champions Alashkert are joined by lowest ranked seeds KF Trepca 89 of Kosovo in the list of potential opponents.