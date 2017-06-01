Forden Five-a-Side tournament

FORDEN United hope the 2017 Andrew Lloyd Football Festival will prove a real community event.

The newly formed club hosts the popular over 16s five a side annually in memory of their former player, attracting sides from across the area.

Entry is £10 per team with forms available at the village’s Cock Hotel, the Flash Leisure Centre in Welshpool and via the club’s social media.

The festival kicks off at 10am and will be accompanied with fun and games for the family, including bouncy castles, stalls and refreshments from midday.

Meanwhile the club will mark its return with a friendly against a team of Forden veterans in the Vaughan Jones Memorial match on July 29 (2.30).

The match will be followed by a racing evening at the village’s Square and Compass pub from 7.30pm.