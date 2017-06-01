Blues seek to bolster

CAERSWS Football Club are seeking a commercial manager to boost their ambitions.

The Huws Gray Alliance club is currently inviting applicants for the role which would entail providing new business revenue and attracting investment via sponsorship and general fundraising, including ground, website and programme advertising.

The new commercial manager would also be responsible for match sponsorship while enhancing partnerships with current and new sponsors.

Remuneration is on a self employed commission basis with no maximum earnings with an experience of working within the football, sports or sales industry beneficial but not essential.

Candidates are invited to apply to club secretary Gareth Lloyd at glloydcfc@btinternet.com or telephoning 07807176467.