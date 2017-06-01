Griffiths joins Canaries

MARK Griffiths has quit Caersws for Huws Gray Alliance title favourites Caernarfon Town.

The 29 year old striker lands at the Oval to join fellow Mid Wales based striker Jamie Breese in the Canaries attacking line-up.

Griffiths will look to inspire the North Wales club to promotion to the Welsh Premier after the club missed out to Prestatyn Town last season while failing to attain a domestic licence in 2016.

Griffiths came through the ranks at Llanfair United before spells at Newtown and Caersws where he was a team-mate with current Caernarfon Town manager Iwan Williams.

Williams said: “He’s a top striker with Welsh Premier League experience having played at Newtown before returning to help a struggling Caersws side and helping them beat relegation by scoring 12 goals in 13 appearances at the back end of the 2016 season.”