Remember to get out and vote

THERE is a week left until the snap General Election on June 8 and voters are being urged to get to their polling stations.

Elections in Powys this time out have been more subdued than normal, with less fanfare and fewer political leaders coming here to back their candidates.

Conservative Glyn Davies is hoping to hold onto the seat for a third time and is odds on favourite with the bookies.

Last time out he enjoyed a visit from then Prime Minister David Cameron and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, but no such visits were made this time out.

He tops the polls, but will be pushed by his closest challenger Jane Dodds for the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems put everything behind Mrs Dodds’ campaign for election back in 2015, as they looked to re-claim the seat lost by Lembit Opik in 2010.

Nick Clegg, Lib Dem Leader and Deputy Prime-Minster at the time, came to Newtown’s Ponthafren, and also paid a visit to Llanidloes Hospital just days before voters went to the polls.

But it was all in vain as Mr Davies increased his majority last time out.

Mrs Dodds had no such luck in the Assembly elections last year, beaten by Tory Russell George.

Among the other candidates, Iwan Wyn Jones will attempt to gain some ground for Labour, as his leader Jeremy Corbyn fights tooth and nail for the top prize with Theresa May.

Richard Chaloner will have another crack at the seat for the Green Party, with Aled Morgan Hughes standing for Plaid Cymru again.

Fresh from Plaid’s success in the Powys county elections, Morgan Hughes will battle it out again, like he did in the last election.

And in a special twist, he will be going up against a member of family as he has family connections with the Tories’ Glyn Davies.