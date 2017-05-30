More than 10,000 visitors could visit Welshpool for 1940s festival

MORE than 10,000 visitors could come through Welshpool during the 1940s festival later this year, according to the organiser.

Alan Crowe, who has been organising the festival in recent years, believes the town could benefit from a bumper crowd this year.

However he believes he needs more help to make the event such a success.

He said: “Each year the event is getting bigger and bigger, which is brilliant, but now’s the time for other businesses and individuals to get on board – I can only do so much,” said Alan.

“The event attracts thousands of visitors and people from all over. We've even had people from America come over for the event, so I want local traders to realise that this is a great opportunity for them and to take advantage of it.”

Alan is appealing to local businesses to support the event by injecting some of the 1940s into their business for the weekend, whether that be by dressing up for the occasion – through what they wear or by decorating their business.

He said: “It really is simple. A cafe could put on a 1940s theme menu for the weekend or they could simply don some 1940s style dress for it and pubs could stage 1940s swing or singalong singers.

“Those simple touches will transform the town for the weekend, and will make the event feel even bigger.

“People travelling to Welshpool specially for the event, are sure to visit a business that’s taking part.”

This year’s Welshpool 1940s Weekend will be taking place from September 29 to October 1. Already the advertising and promotional activity has been increased with adverts in national magazines, a website, visits to a lot more 40s events around the country.

It is not just businesses that are invited to get involved but also local organisations who are invited to organise their own 1940s themed event or fundraiser and benefit from a full publicity package.

Last year's event saw a host of attractions throughout the weekend, including a Spitfire on static display in the town, with members of the public allowed to get into the cockpit of the aircraft.

People came dressed in military and 1940s attire, and there were a variety of vintage traders, craft stalls, ex-service charities and military displays to entertain visitors.

Alan is also hosting a number of fundraisers ahead of this year's event and is calling on any businesses or individuals to lend a hand, if they can.

These include a supper evening on June 3 in Church House, stalls at the carnival and airshow.

Anyone interested in helping or wanting more information on how they can be involved can telephone Alan on 07782 166342.

n Further details can be found on Facebook – Welshpool Forties Weekend or www.welshpool1940sweekend.co.uk