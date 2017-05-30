Two injured as car overturns in A483 Llynclys collision

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital following a collision at the crossroads in Llynclys on Tuesday.

The two-vehicle incident happened shortly before 12 noon on the junction of the A495 and the B4396, and saw the Midlands Air Ambulance called in from RAF Cosford, however it wasn’t needed.

Jamie Arrowsmith from West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man suffered hand and wrist injuries and was taken by land ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

He added: “He was the driver of a car that half rolled onto its side and then rolled back onto its wheels”.

A man in his 60s was treated by paramedics at the scene for a back injury but wasn’t taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Oswestry were called out last week to make the vehicles safe and West Mercia Police was also in attendance.