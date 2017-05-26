Manager Craig Harrison leaves The New Saints for Hartlepool United

HE has won countless trophies and brought sustained success to Park Hall.

However Craig Harrison's trophy haul at The New Saints came to an end on Friday afternoon, when Hartlepool United announced he will become their new boss.

Harrison joined the Saints in 2011, won countless trophies, including league's and cups, and completed back to back trebles.

The club's success in Europe increased upon the former Premier League defenders arrival.

This afternoon, The Pools, just relegated to the National League, announced Harrison as their new boss.

The club's chief executive Pam Duxbury told the club's official website: “I’m looking forward to working with Craig as we embark on a rebuild of the club.

“He knows what it takes to succeed and is determined to bring his winning formula to our Club and get us back to where we belong in the Football League.

“I think fans and players alike will take to him when they see the passion, dedication and ideas that he has to take our Club forward and realise its potential."

His departure from Oswestry comes just days after the Saints resumed pre-season training ahead of the Champions League.

The Saints chief operating officer Ian Williams paid tribute to the departing boss: "Craig has been instrumental in ensuring continued success during his time at the club.

"I wish him all the very best."