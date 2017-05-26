Thunderstorms forecast for North Wales as Met Office issues yellow warning of rain

TEMPERATURES are expected to stay pretty high most of Friday and Saturday before thunderstorms develop.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for Wales for Saturday - the warning is in force from 1pm until 11pm at night. Regions affected include Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

The chief forecaster said: "Skies will brighten following a band of showery rain, though rising temperatures will cause heavy showers to develop. Whilst many will miss the worst, some places could see 20-30 mm in an hour or less. The risk of this looks slightly higher across Scotland than across England or Northern Ireland."

No warnings are in place for Sunday or bank holiday Monday.

In Rhyl, temperatures are set to reach highs of 27 degrees today (Friday) and Saturday and 15 degrees on Sunday. Conwy is set to see highs of 26 degrees today, 21 degrees on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.



