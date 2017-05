A building has been gutted by a suspected arson attack last night in Welshpool.

Canalside Carpets was targeted, with crews being called out to the blaze shortly before midnight on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said four crews, two from Welshpool, and one from Montgomery and Newtown attended.

The spokesperson confirmed the was extensive damage to the building.

Pictures by Mike Sheridan / NWN Media