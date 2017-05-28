'Four in a Bed' at the Commodore in Llandrindod

THE Commodore Hotel Llandrindod Wells is featuring on the popular Channel 4 show, “Four in a Bed” this week.

Husband and wife Andrea and Rohan Murdock run the hotel and are featuring in the 11th series of the show.

On the show, each week a group of four hotel or B&B owners take it in turns to visit one another’s establishment and review their stay.

When staying at a hotel, the guests pay what they believe their stay was worth.

On the final day, the winner is the hotel deemed to be the best value for money.

Ms Murdock said: “It was really great. Hard work but brilliant. They approached us for it and we went to Manchester, we had a trip to Essex and we went to Norfolk too.

“It has been great for the hotel. We have had tonnes of emails and quite a lot of bookings from people who are fans of the show. It is really great.”

Filming the show, the Llandrindod couple were exposed to the reality of filming and its non-stop schedule.

“There were some long days. It looks extremely seamless but it is hard work,” added Ms Murdock.

“I think the payment day (Friday’s episode) was 8am to 11pm.”

Ms Murdock also paid tribute to Channel 4 and how the channel portrayed the hotel and surrounding area.

“I think it made the hotel look great. I was pleased everyone wanted to come back. Every hotel has flaws but we were very happy with how we came across.

“The lead up to the hotel through some lovely countryside makes it look really attractive, it made the town and whole area look really great as it always does,” she added.

The Murdocks have been at the Commodore for five years and had a special thanks to send to Natwest for helping them get off the ground.

Ms Murdock added: “This is our fifth year here and we have had such tremendous help from Natwest. Keith Griffiths at the local branch, he does an awful lot for small businesses.”

“Four in a Bed” is on at 5pm weekdays with the Commodore featuring for the final time on Friday, May 26.

Aired episodes of the show can be viewed at: www.channel4.com/programmes/ four-in-a-bed/on-demand/63432-096