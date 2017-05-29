Man headbutted girlfriend on night out in Newtown

A “rare night out” for a young father and his girlfriend came to an end when he “lost his temper” and headbutted her, a court heard.

Jake Jay Smith, 21, of Brynfa Avenue, Welshpool, admitted assaulting his partner, Nicola Wain.

At Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday Helen Tench, prosecuting, told the court that the couple were enjoying a night out in Crystals nightclub in Newtown on bank holiday Monday, May 1.

They had begun to walk towards McDonalds, but began arguing on the bridge and Smith headbutted Miss Wain.

PC Jarman arrived on the scene and spoke to Miss Wain, who was “in shock and extremely upset,” and her nose was off-centre, said Ms Tench.

The defendant was arrested and said he had “lost his temper”. He said he was remorseful.

Mrs Tench added that the complainant had since retracted her statement and wanted them to slowly move forward in their relationship.

Robert Hanratty, for Smith, said: “The defendant is genuinely very remorseful. They have a young child and don’t get out very often. They had consumed a lot of alcohol.

“He has accepted full responsibility and expressed his remorse immediately to the police.”

The magistrates adjourned sentencing until June 13 for a probation report to be prepared.