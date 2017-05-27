New Mayor of Newtown's plans

COUNCILLOR Sue Newham has been voted in as the new Mayor of Newtown.

Cllr Richard Edwards, who recently sat in the county council elections, saw his time as mayor of the council come to an end.

Cllr Newham took up the reigns, moving up from deputy mayor, with Cllr Susan Hill in place as deputy.

It was announced the mayor’s charity would be Wales Air Ambulance for her time in office.

In front of the new council, Cllr Newham thanked fellow councillors for their support.

She said: “I am really pleased I have been chosen and thank you for your support.

“I want to recognise the three mayors who I have worked with on the council – Cllr Val Howard, Cllr Rina Clarke and Cllr Richard Edwards.

“Val knows everyone and did so much work for the town council and for charity.

“Rina was at the helm during a tough time for the council, when a lot of change was taking place and dealt with it in a calm and enthusiastic way, and that has led the council to become more pro-active.

“And Richard is a visionary with good leadership and always sees the bigger picture, and I am glad he is still part of the council.

“All the staff members I would like to thank and it is an honour to have the responsibility to be a servant of the council and a servant of the town.”

Looking to the year ahead, Mayor Cllr Newham set out her plans for the coming year, and what she and the council want to achieve.

She said: “Obviously overseeing the open spaces project from Powys County Council is a big thing, as well as discussions on day time services with the day centre.

“There are so many things going on, and I am glad I have an experienced councillor in Susan Hill to help me in the coming year.”