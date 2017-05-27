Discrimination claim by drunk Welshpool man

A MAN who shouted at door staff when they refused him entry to a pub has admitted being drunk and disorderly.

David Stokes, of Leighton Arches, Welshpool, claimed he was being discriminated against for being Irish and had pleaded not guilty to the offence at his first hearing in April.

Stokes, 47, appeared again at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for trial, but changed his plea to guilty.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said Stokes was a victim of discrimination and he would be helping him take the issue further. He had pleaded not guilty in the belief that the only way to get his point across about his treatment was to have a trial.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, told the court that just after 11pm on March 25, police were called to the pub, which cannot be named for legal reasons, and arrived to find Stokes face-to-face with a member of the door staff.

“He appeared to be aggressive and threatening,” said Mr Davies.

“He was clearly intoxicated and stated there had been a disagreement with some of the door staff.

“The PC explained that they could refuse entry, but Stokes said he had been subjected to racist behaviour.”

He continued shouting and was arrested.

Mr Hanratty said: “If he had not had a drink, he would not be here.

“He had been out having a very pleasant evening and was confronted by a large doorman saying, ‘No Irish allowed in here’. He was deeply offended.

“He finds it difficult to believe his behaviour was described as aggressive. He was protesting about the fact that he and his associates were being discriminated against.

“No-one has the right to discriminate on grounds of ethnic origin. I will assist him in raising this with the appropriate channels.”

Stokes was given a conditional discharge for six months and must pay £100 costs and a £20 surcharge.