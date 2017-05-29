County councillors' pay goes up by £100

THE salary of county councillors has increased by £100 a year.

The decision to increase the salary to £13,400 was approved at the first meeting of the new council on Thursday, May 18.

The council may also pay senior salaries to a maximum of 18 members, these members usually include the council leader, cabinet members, opposition leaders and the heads of committees.

Powys County Council’s strategic director of resources, David Powell, said that there was no increase the previous year.

He said: “Basic salaries must be paid to all councillors. However, members have the option whether to forego that.”

Councillors approved the report with a vote of 68 for and one abstention.

The pay increase came into effect for the year starting May 9.