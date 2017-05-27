Powys council deputy leader to "rebuild trust"

THE new Deputy Leader of Powys County Council and portfolio holder for finance is Councillor Aled Davies (right), of Llanrhaeadr-ym-mochnant.

Cllr Davies is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives on the council who have gone into coalition with the Independents group.

Entering the position, Cllr Davies said he wants to rebuild the trust between the council and communities.

He said: “We hope it is going to be a strong coalition as there are very difficult decisions to take, though there will have to be compromises because it is a coalition.

“We have three objectives, especially on recycling, that issue’s going to have to be revisited. There are big issues around the schools’ reorganisation programme in the North and the South as well.

“Adult social care did over spend by quite a bit of money in the last council, we cannot let that happen again, the council has been eaten up by over expenditures. There is no way of getting away from it. We just have to provide services far more efficiently.

“So, as a coalition, we need to sit down and discuss the issues and have a fresh start.”

Looking beyond the council, Cllr Davies wants to establish strong relationships with Westminster and Cardiff.

He added: “We want to see Powys grow. We want to work with Welsh Government and Westminster because we have got a huge border with England, the Marches.

“Most people in day to day lives don’t see the border, they cross it for work and live on the other side.

“We need to work with whoever can help Powys grow and develop.”

Cllr Davies also identified the need for population growth as it has dipped in the county.

He added: “We want to see young people returning to Powys.

“We need to address the LDP (local development plan) to make sure there is affordable housing.”

The first official meeting of the new cabinet is scheduled for June 20.