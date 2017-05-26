Special needs school to re-open after rat problem

A special needs school closed due to a rat problem.

The problem at Brynllywarch Hall was first reported early last week and required immediate action after rats were seen in the building.

It was closed on Tuesday, May 16, and remained partially closed this week.

The school said in a statement that it will re-open fully when it is confident the issues have been resolved.

Chairman of governors Councillor Kath Roberts-Jones and headteacher Gavin Randell said: “The school was closed to pupils on Tuesday after rats were seen in the building and required immediate action including the use of bait to address the issue.

“The school remains partially closed and will have limited activity taking place until we are confident that the issue has been resolved.

“Pupils will attend the school on a part-time basis for a restricted curriculum with activities centred off-site.

“The closure will be regularly reviewed and the school will re-open fully when we are confident that the issue has been resolved.”

A spokesperson for PCC confirmed the school had re-opened.