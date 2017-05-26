Labour leader to attend Machynlleth fiesta

JEREMY Corbyn MP is coming to Machynlleth to unwind at the El Sueno Existe Festival after enduring the pressures of the General Election.

The national Labour party leader will visit the event, which is at Y Plas, from July 28 to 30.

Latin American sounds and sights will spring into life once more at the summer festival.

Inspired by the legacy of Chile’s visionary singer/songwriter Victor Jara, the festival offers a heady mix of music, dance, poetry, debate and theatre.

But this year the stage will be shared with the Corbyn family.

Rt Hon Mr Corbyn MP will accompany his wife, Laura, who is leading a discussion workshop on her native country Mexico.

Mr Corbyn has long been a supporter of the El Sueno festival and this is not the first time he has attended, but this acceptance has a particular importance as the festival falls shortly after the General Election.

The festival also welcomes from London, for the first time, the ECCO (Ethnic Contemporary Classical Orchestra) on their debut tour outside England.

Victor Jara wrote in one of his songs that “The star of hope continues to be ours” the festival promotes that star of hope in this ensemble of 30 youngsters, aged between eight and 16 years old and from a range of cultural backgrounds that include the Philippines, Iraq, Bulgaria, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean.

The ECCO will not only perform but also lead singing and instrumental workshops, inviting the audience to be part of the ECCO in a finale performance of their diverse repertoire, sharing an exuberance and spirit to lift and inspire everyone.

Chile, of course, will be on the menu.

Headlining the festival on the Saturday night is the magical Anglo-Chilean band Quimantu with their unique mix of Latin American and Celtic sounds.

The renowned Chilean band, Concepcion, also joins the festival to deliver a spellbinding blend of folk, salsa and jazz as part of their short UK tour.

Each year the festival chooses a different theme and this year the focus is Ecuador; one of the most diverse countries in Latin America.

To mark this, a feast of engaging contributions is lined up: the Ecuadorian band Querube will perform some of the country’s mesmerising pasillo melodies; Ecuadorian Embassy representatives will speak about the political situation in Ecuador; radical film maker Nicola Peel will present her film, ‘Blood Of The Amazon’ and this will be followed by a Q and A.

There is also a £5 ‘local discount’ on all weekend tickets, available now from Penrallt Gallery Bookshop, Heol Penrallt, Machynlleth.

Just pop in, tell them your postcode and buy your ticket.

Evening only tickets are also available.

Further information and tickets are available from the website at www.elsuenoexiste.com